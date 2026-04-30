Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Edgewise Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Edgewise Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ EWTX opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 0.24. Edgewise Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewise Therapeutics

In related news, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 28,662 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $926,069.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,193 shares of the company's stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EWTX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. HC Wainwright upgraded Edgewise Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Edgewise Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EWTX

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: EWTX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery and development of precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases. The company leverages its expertise in small-molecule chemistry and ion channel biology to address severe, unmet medical needs, particularly in the areas of kidney disorders and neuromuscular diseases.

At the core of Edgewise's pipeline is EWTX-101, a novel, orally available inhibitor of TRPC5, a calcium channel implicated in nephrotic syndromes such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and other proteinuric kidney diseases.

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