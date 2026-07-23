Edison International (EIX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $4.8314 billion for the quarter. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Edison International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Edison International Stock Up 2.9%

EIX opened at $80.45 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.19. Edison International has a 52 week low of $51.01 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.8775 dividend. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Edison International's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,141,204 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,989,135,000 after purchasing an additional 953,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,285,152 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,097,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,168 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Edison International by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,070,324 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $364,341,000 after purchasing an additional 662,477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Edison International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,316,463 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $319,094,000 after purchasing an additional 147,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,896,492 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $173,847,000 after purchasing an additional 141,035 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EIX

About Edison International

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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