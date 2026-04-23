Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.950-3.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5 billion-$6.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.7 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.700-0.760 EPS.

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Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 2.3%

EW stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,181,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688,717. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $72.30 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, January 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.74.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $82,518.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,975.32. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $1,040,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,177,507.96. This trade represents a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 86,058 shares of company stock worth $7,118,636 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 413.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 375 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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