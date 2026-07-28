Eikon Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EIKN) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 4th

Eikon Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:EIKN - Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, August 4th. Eikon Therapeutics had issued 21,177,600 shares in its IPO on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $381,196,800 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIKN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Eikon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Eikon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "sell (e-)" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eikon Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Eikon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $25.20.

View Our Latest Report on Eikon Therapeutics

Eikon Therapeutics Stock Up 11.0%

Shares of EIKN stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.89 million and a PE ratio of -4.02. Eikon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Eikon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIKN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($26.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Eikon Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a global, fully-integrated organization developing important, innovative medicines to address serious unmet medical needs. We are led by world-renowned drug developers Dr. Roger M. Perlmutter, M.D., Ph.D., and Dr. Roy Baynes, M.D., Ph.D. Our vision is to become a generational leader, by purposefully integrating traditional biology research with advanced engineering to develop better medicines faster. Our initial focus is oncology, where we are advancing a pipeline of drug candidates targeting areas of high unmet need in large indications.

Further Reading

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