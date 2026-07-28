Go Pro
→ This tiny piece of glass could be bigger than GPUs (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Eikon Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EIKN) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 4th

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026

Key Points

  • Eikon Therapeutics’ IPO lock-up period expires August 4, allowing major shareholders and insiders to sell shares. The company issued 21.18 million IPO shares at $18 each, raising approximately $381.2 million.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: five analysts rate the stock Buy, one rates it Hold, and two rate it Sell. MarketBeat reports a consensus rating of Hold with an average price target of $25.20.
  • EIKN opened at $9.88, with a market capitalization of approximately $534.9 million and a 12-month trading range of $7.90 to $17.40. The company reported a quarterly loss of $26.23 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Eikon Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:EIKN - Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, August 4th. Eikon Therapeutics had issued 21,177,600 shares in its IPO on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $381,196,800 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIKN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Eikon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Eikon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "sell (e-)" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eikon Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Eikon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $25.20.

View Our Latest Report on Eikon Therapeutics

Eikon Therapeutics Stock Up 11.0%

Shares of EIKN stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.89 million and a PE ratio of -4.02. Eikon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Eikon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIKN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($26.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Eikon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a global, fully-integrated organization developing important, innovative medicines to address serious unmet medical needs. We are led by world-renowned drug developers Dr. Roger M. Perlmutter, M.D., Ph.D., and Dr. Roy Baynes, M.D., Ph.D. Our vision is to become a generational leader, by purposefully integrating traditional biology research with advanced engineering to develop better medicines faster. Our initial focus is oncology, where we are advancing a pipeline of drug candidates targeting areas of high unmet need in large indications.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Eikon Therapeutics Right Now?

Before you consider Eikon Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eikon Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Eikon Therapeutics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
What Elon told his top shareholders in Texas
What Elon told his top shareholders in Texas
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines