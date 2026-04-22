EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Given "Buy" Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 35 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target points to a potential upside of 37.25% from the stock's previous close.

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EKF Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of EKF Diagnostics stock traded up GBX 0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 25.50. 36,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,409. The stock has a market cap of £109.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25.55. EKF Diagnostics has a 12 month low of GBX 19 and a 12 month high of GBX 32.

EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EKF Diagnostics had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 3.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EKF Diagnostics will post 2.2987842 earnings per share for the current year.

About EKF Diagnostics

EKF is an AIM-listed global diagnostics business focussed on: ● Point-of-Care analysers in the key areas of Hematology and Diabetes ● Life Sciences services provide specialist manufacture of enzymes and custom products for use in diagnostic, food and industrial applications. EKF has headquarters in Penarth (near Cardiff) and operates five manufacturing sites across the US and Germany, selling into over 120 countries world-wide.

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