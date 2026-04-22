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EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Given "Buy" Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
EKF Diagnostics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "Buy" rating on EKF Diagnostics with a GBX 35 price target, implying about a 37.25% upside from the prior close.
  • The stock traded at GBX 25.50 (market cap ~£109.9M) and carries a high valuation (P/E 54.26) while intraday volume was low (36,746 vs. average 421,409 shares).
  • EKF is an AIM-listed diagnostics group focused on point-of-care hematology and diabetes analysers and enzyme manufacturing; it reported GBX 0.47 EPS for the quarter and sell-side analysts forecast roughly 2.30 EPS for the year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of EKF Diagnostics.

EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 35 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target points to a potential upside of 37.25% from the stock's previous close.

EKF Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of EKF Diagnostics stock traded up GBX 0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 25.50. 36,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,409. The stock has a market cap of £109.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25.55. EKF Diagnostics has a 12 month low of GBX 19 and a 12 month high of GBX 32.

EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EKF Diagnostics had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 3.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EKF Diagnostics will post 2.2987842 earnings per share for the current year.

About EKF Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

EKF is an AIM-listed global diagnostics business focussed on: ● Point-of-Care analysers in the key areas of Hematology and Diabetes ● Life Sciences services provide specialist manufacture of enzymes and custom products for use in diagnostic, food and industrial applications. EKF has headquarters in Penarth (near Cardiff) and operates five manufacturing sites across the US and Germany, selling into over 120 countries world-wide.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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