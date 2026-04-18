Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ELAN. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.90.

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Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.33, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $27.72.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. Elanco Animal Health's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.36 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,563.5% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 136.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

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