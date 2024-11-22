Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Guggenheim from $100.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Guggenheim's price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESTC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $92.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. William Blair upgraded Elastic from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.62.

NYSE:ESTC traded up $12.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.97. 5,439,522 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,182. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $344.67 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Paul R. Auvil III purchased 20,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,054.75. This represents a 761.32 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 4,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $315,352.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,869.75. The trade was a 4.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,772. Insiders own 15.90% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 44.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

