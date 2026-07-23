Eldorado Gold (EGO) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO - Get Free Report) TSE: ELD is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $545.9960 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 11:30 AM ET.

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Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO - Get Free Report) TSE: ELD last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.31 million. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 28.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 5.4%

NYSE EGO opened at $32.09 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $51.16. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Eldorado Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Eldorado Gold's payout ratio is 10.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on EGO shares. ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on EGO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGO. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 63,081 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company's stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation is a Canada‐based gold producer engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral properties. The company's core focus is on gold, silver and select base metals, with an emphasis on advancing projects through feasibility and into production. Eldorado Gold maintains a diversified portfolio of both producing mines and advanced‐stage development projects.

Operationally, Eldorado Gold manages multiple gold mining operations across Turkey, Canada and Greece.

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