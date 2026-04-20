Electrolux (ELUXY) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY - Get Free Report) is expected to post its resultson Friday, April 24th. Analysts expect Electrolux to post earnings of $0.2280 per share and revenue of $3.4026 billion for the quarter.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.79 billion. Electrolux had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, analysts expect Electrolux to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Electrolux Stock Performance

ELUXY opened at $14.15 on Monday. Electrolux has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Electrolux to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Electrolux from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electrolux currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Report on ELUXY

Electrolux Company Profile

Electrolux AB, trading on the OTCMKTS as ELUXY, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of home and professional appliances. The company's product portfolio spans major and small household appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, cooking ranges, dishwashers, laundry machines and vacuum cleaners, as well as specialty equipment for food-service and hospitality markets. Electrolux is recognized for its emphasis on energy efficiency, innovative design and user-focused functionality across its brands.

Founded in Sweden in 1919 through the merger of Elektromekaniska AB and Lux AB, Electrolux has grown into one of the world's largest appliance makers.

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