Top 3 Stock Dips to Watch for an Upcoming Earnings Beat

There’s a saying on Wall Street that the market can stay irrational longer than investors can remain solvent, which means nobody should attempt to fight the market in its trends and views. Recently, despite seeing contradicting economic data, the S&P 500 had reached a new all-time high price, one that was held for a quarter or two. However, the fundamentals eventually catch up to valuations, so the market has been selling off lately.

With a 21 consecutive contraction, the ISM manufacturing PMI index dealt a heavy blow to investors hanging on to the hopes of an interest rate cut coming from the Federal Reserve (the Fed), a bearish data point that was then amplified by one of the weakest labor readings in the employment situation report (NFP). Despite underlying fundamentals, sending every stock to lower prices creates an opportunity for investors looking to buy the dip.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts: Sign Up

The most attractive thing about stocks like Electrolux OTCMKTS: ELUXY, Boeing Co. NYSE: BA, and even SoFi Technologies Inc. NASDAQ: SOFI is that they have recently sold off to significant lows compared to their 52-week highs. Despite the bearish price action, those on Wall Street still expect these businesses to deliver an earnings beat in the coming months. But that’s only the beginning of the potential rallies that lie ahead; here’s why investors should consider adding these names to their watchlists.

Why Lower Interest Rates Will Trigger an Earnings Boost for Electrolux Stock

AB Electrolux (publ) Today ELUXY AB Electrolux (publ) $16.84 -0.17 (-1.00%) 52-Week Range $15.79 ▼ $24.35 Add to Watchlist

Tied to the real estate cycle, Electrolux is looking at what could be a few quarters of bullish financial expansion. With every new home built and sold, this appliance company stands to be in the eye of the storm for this potential demand boom.

Lower interest rates come with lower mortgage rates, and cheaper financing for new homes will definitely help those would-be homebuyers waiting on the sidelines for a better market. According to the CME's FedWatch tool, there's over a 90% probability that these rate cuts will be here by September 2024. Hence, investors now have a more concrete timeline in mind.

U.S. home listings have been on the rise lately. Stocks like PulteGroup Inc. NYSE: PHM making new highs after reporting rising backlog and new home orders to be built; it looks like Electrolux appliances will be in high demand soon enough.

Wall Street analysts agree with this trend, as they now forecast up to 830% earnings per share (EPS) growth for the next 12 months. As bold as this may seem, it aligns with what the company expects to see out of its North American market segment, which is now experiencing a net increase in orders for next year.

AB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXY) Price Chart for Monday, August, 5, 2024

Boeing Stock on the Verge of Meeting Wall Street Expectations

Boeing Today BA Boeing $169.95 -8.36 (-4.69%) 52-Week Range $159.70 ▼ $267.54 Price Target $215.65 Add to Watchlist

It will be a big expectation to fill, but Boeing stock is on its way to fulfilling the current analyst forecast to reach $4.16 EPS in the next 12 months. This is a bold prediction, considering Boeing is currently operating at net losses across the board, especially after its production had been grounded in light of recent incidents.

These incidents caused the stock to trade at only 67% of its 52-week high price, which created worries among all shareholders who thought the underlying business was on its way out of the big picture.

However, with only one worthy competitor in Airbus OTCMKTS: EADSY, Boeing’s backlog continues to rise. The past quarter reported up to $516 billion worth of orders. Management decided to react accordingly, with the airline industry still relying on Boeing to operate and order over 5,400 commercial aircraft.

A new CEO change, coupled with the strategic acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. NYSE: SPR, is positioning Boeing stock to meet analyst forecasts.

Particularly for those at the UBS Group, as they felt comfortable enough to place a valuation of $240 a share on Boeing, daring it to rally by 41.2% from where it trades today.

The Boeing Company (BA) Price Chart for Monday, August, 5, 2024

SoFi Stock's Growth Potential Solidified in This Market Cycle

SoFi Technologies Today SOFI SoFi Technologies $6.65 -0.51 (-7.12%) 52-Week Range $6.15 ▼ $10.49 Price Target $9.20 Add to Watchlist

The same trends that will help Electrolux stock reach a new high are also leading Wall Street analysts to expect over 150% EPS growth out of SoFi for the next 12 months. While this should have been enough to increase the stock, it only trades at 68% of its 52-week high.

However, some still appreciate the fact that SoFi reported double-digit growth across its business drivers and is now on its way to achieving—and retaining—positive cash flow status. Those at Needham & Company see the company valued at $10 a share, or 50.3% higher than where it trades today.

More than that, the stock’s high short interest (18.3% of the float) could trigger what’s known as a short squeeze, where short sellers are forced to buy stock to close their positions, creating additional buying pressure in the face of bullish momentum.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Price Chart for Monday, August, 5, 2024

Before you consider Spirit AeroSystems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Spirit AeroSystems wasn't on the list.

While Spirit AeroSystems currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here