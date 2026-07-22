Electrolux (ELUXY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its resultson Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.0221 per share and revenue of $3.2339 billion for the quarter.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.61). Electrolux had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 0.27%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. On average, analysts expect Electrolux to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Electrolux alerts: Sign Up

Electrolux Price Performance

ELUXY stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $656.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Electrolux has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELUXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Electrolux from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Electrolux from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Electrolux to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Electrolux

About Electrolux

Electrolux AB, trading on the OTCMKTS as ELUXY, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of home and professional appliances. The company's product portfolio spans major and small household appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, cooking ranges, dishwashers, laundry machines and vacuum cleaners, as well as specialty equipment for food-service and hospitality markets. Electrolux is recognized for its emphasis on energy efficiency, innovative design and user-focused functionality across its brands.

Founded in Sweden in 1919 through the merger of Elektromekaniska AB and Lux AB, Electrolux has grown into one of the world's largest appliance makers.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Electrolux, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Electrolux wasn't on the list.

While Electrolux currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here