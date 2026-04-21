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Elekta (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Elekta logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Elekta stock gapped down before Tuesday's open, slipping from $6.3605 to $6.0420 and trading down about 2.4% on light volume (231 shares).
  • For the quarter Elekta reported EPS of $0.09 and revenue of $433.29 million; the company has a negative net margin (-0.08%) and a negative trailing P/E (-603.6) while analysts expect full‑year EPS of about $0.39.
  • Elekta is a global medical‑technology company specializing in precision radiation therapy and radiosurgery, including linear accelerators, the Gamma Knife platform, and brachytherapy solutions.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Elekta AB (OTCMKTS:EKTAY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.3605, but opened at $6.0420. Elekta shares last traded at $6.0420, with a volume of 231 shares traded.

Elekta Trading Down 2.4%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -603.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Elekta (OTCMKTS:EKTAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elekta had a positive return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 0.08%.The company had revenue of $433.29 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Elekta AB will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Elekta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elekta is a global medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacture and support of precision radiation therapy and radiosurgery equipment. Its products and services aim to improve patient outcomes in oncology and neurosurgery by combining advanced hardware, software and clinical workflow solutions. Elekta's offerings are designed to address a broad range of cancer types and brain disorders through targeted, image-guided treatments.

The company's core product portfolio includes linear accelerators for external beam radiation therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery systems such as the renowned Gamma Knife platform, and brachytherapy solutions for internal radiation treatment.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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