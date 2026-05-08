Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Sets New 1-Year Low - Should You Sell?

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.53 and last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Element Fleet Management to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $323.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.40 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 23.95%.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management OTCMKTS: ELEEF is a leading global fleet management company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It provides comprehensive fleet leasing and management solutions for corporate and public sector clients, aiming to optimize vehicle acquisition, utilization and disposal strategies. The company focuses on delivering customizable programs that enhance operational efficiency and reduce total cost of ownership for light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles across diverse industries.

Element’s service portfolio encompasses full-service leasing and financing, maintenance management, policy administration, telematics and data analytics, fuel management and end-of-lease remarketing.

Further Reading

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