Element Solutions (ESI) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect Element Solutions to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $873.2370 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.32%.The company had revenue of $840.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Element Solutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Element Solutions Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $37.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Element Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Element Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.00.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 344,950 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,061 shares of the company's stock worth $42,825,000 after buying an additional 712,466 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 4.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 872,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,726,000 after buying an additional 37,204 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 258,233.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 93,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 92,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company's stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and supplies highly engineered chemistries to performance-driven end markets. The company's solutions serve customers across the electronics, energy, transportation, consumer and industrial sectors, with a particular emphasis on electronics chemicals, metal plating, and industrial coatings additives.

In the electronics market, Element Solutions provides a range of plating and surface-treatment chemistries used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, semiconductor devices, and advanced display technologies.

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