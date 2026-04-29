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Elementis' (ELM) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Elementis logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Jefferies reiterated a "Buy" rating with a GBX 210 target (implying ~40.9% upside); UBS also reaffirmed a Buy at GBX 190, leaving a consensus "Moderate Buy" average target of GBX 200.
  • Shares traded at GBX 149 mid-day (down 0.9%) on elevated volume (~5.78M vs. avg ~3.28M); the stock has a market cap of £848.23m and a negative P/E of -19.10, reflecting current earnings weakness.
  • Insiders recently purchased stock — Luc van Ravenstein bought 62,562 shares at GBX 143 and Kath Kearney-Croft bought 32,856 at GBX 152 — with insiders owning 1.82% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Elementis (LON:ELM - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 210 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.94% from the company's previous close.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 190 target price on shares of Elementis in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 200.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elementis

Elementis Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of LON ELM traded down GBX 1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 149. The stock had a trading volume of 5,778,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. Elementis has a 1 year low of GBX 120.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 179.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 155.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 161.75. The firm has a market cap of £848.23 million, a P/E ratio of -19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Luc van Ravenstein acquired 62,562 shares of Elementis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 143 per share, with a total value of £89,463.66. Also, insider Kath Kearney-Croft acquired 32,856 shares of Elementis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 152 per share, for a total transaction of £49,941.12. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elementis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elementis is a global specialty chemicals company. We offer performance-driven additives that help create innovative formulations for consumer and industrial applications. As a FTSE 250 company, listed on the London Stock Exchange, we employ c.1,030 people globally. We have a nearly 200-year tradition of creating ingredients that add value to everyday consumer and industrial products. In 2024 Elementis reported revenue of $738m and adjusted operating profit of $129m.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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