Elementis' (ELM) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Elementis (LON:ELM - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 210 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.94% from the company's previous close.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 190 target price on shares of Elementis in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 200.

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Elementis Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of LON ELM traded down GBX 1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 149. The stock had a trading volume of 5,778,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. Elementis has a 1 year low of GBX 120.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 179.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 155.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 161.75. The firm has a market cap of £848.23 million, a P/E ratio of -19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Luc van Ravenstein acquired 62,562 shares of Elementis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 143 per share, with a total value of £89,463.66. Also, insider Kath Kearney-Croft acquired 32,856 shares of Elementis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 152 per share, for a total transaction of £49,941.12. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis is a global specialty chemicals company. We offer performance-driven additives that help create innovative formulations for consumer and industrial applications. As a FTSE 250 company, listed on the London Stock Exchange, we employ c.1,030 people globally. We have a nearly 200-year tradition of creating ingredients that add value to everyday consumer and industrial products. In 2024 Elementis reported revenue of $738m and adjusted operating profit of $129m.

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