Elena Bunina Sells 10,819 Shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) Director Elena Bunina sold 10,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,176.76. The trade was a 33.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Elena Bunina also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Elena Bunina sold 5,882 shares of Nebius Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $999,940.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Elena Bunina sold 6,250 shares of Nebius Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Elena Bunina sold 6,667 shares of Nebius Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,050.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Elena Bunina sold 7,143 shares of Nebius Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,020.00.

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Nebius Group Stock Performance

Shares of NBIS stock traded down $6.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,011,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,371,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Nebius Group N.V. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $197.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of -122.25 and a beta of 4.03.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 19.02%.The firm had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBIS. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nebius Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nebius Group

Institutional Trading of Nebius Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 62.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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