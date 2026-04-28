Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Given New $411.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $397.00 to $411.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock's current price.

ELV has been the subject of several other research reports. Leerink Partners set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $332.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $424.00 to $391.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $317.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $381.16.

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Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $358.94 on Tuesday. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $424.24. The company has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.62%.The firm had revenue of $49.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.97 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 26.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,666,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in Elevance Health by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Elevance Health by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 65,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 43,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,080,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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