Elevra Lithium Limited - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ELVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elevra Lithium Limited - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ELVR - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 298,677 shares, an increase of 98.2% from the June 15th total of 150,680 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 299,739 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

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Elevra Lithium Price Performance

Shares of ELVR stock opened at $64.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $80.07. Elevra Lithium has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $102.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Elevra Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ELVR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevra Lithium

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Elevra Lithium by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 53,018 shares of the company's stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevra Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Elevra Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,279,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Elevra Lithium by 8.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,926 shares of the company's stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Elevra Lithium during the first quarter worth about $220,000.

Elevra Lithium Company Profile

Elevra Lithium Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral assets in Australia and Canada. The company explores for lithium, graphite, and gold deposits. Its flagship property includes the North American Lithium project that consists of 41 claims and one mining lease covering an area of approximately 1,493 hectares located in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sayona Mining Limited and changed its name to Elevra Lithium Limited in August 2025.

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