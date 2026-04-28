Elevra Lithium (NASDAQ:ELVR) Sees Strong Trading Volume - What's Next?

Elevra Lithium Limited - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ELVR - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 75,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session's volume of 84,673 shares.The stock last traded at $95.3880 and had previously closed at $88.04.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELVR has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Elevra Lithium from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Elevra Lithium in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Elevra Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Elevra Lithium

Elevra Lithium Trading Up 8.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business's fifty day moving average is $58.65.

Elevra Lithium (NASDAQ:ELVR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $387.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.12 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Elevra Lithium

In other news, COO Sylvain Collard sold 41,561 shares of Elevra Lithium stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $239,806.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 42,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,582.74. The trade was a 49.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevra Lithium

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevra Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Elevra Lithium by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevra Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Elevra Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Elevra Lithium by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 53,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter.

Elevra Lithium Company Profile

Elevra Lithium Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral assets in Australia and Canada. The company explores for lithium, graphite, and gold deposits. Its flagship property includes the North American Lithium project that consists of 41 claims and one mining lease covering an area of approximately 1,493 hectares located in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sayona Mining Limited and changed its name to Elevra Lithium Limited in August 2025.

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