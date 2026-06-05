e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) SVP Joshua Allen Franks Sells 6,854 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,854 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $355,996.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 153,532 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,974,452.08. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joshua Allen Franks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Joshua Allen Franks sold 23,535 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $1,498,238.10.

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e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ELF stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.67. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,610,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,654. The firm's 50-day moving average is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.49. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.63. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $150.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.35.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $423.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.270-3.320 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,487,304 shares of the company's stock worth $417,255,000 after purchasing an additional 140,258 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,197,319 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,086,000 after buying an additional 711,540 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,737,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,095,000 after buying an additional 13,231 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,364,801 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,779,000 after buying an additional 672,071 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,319,523 shares of the company's stock worth $100,337,000 after acquiring an additional 361,371 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ELF

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

Further Reading

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