Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company to post earnings of $7.26 per share and revenue of $17.6109 billion for the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm's revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company to post $34 EPS for the current fiscal year and $42 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $921.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $964.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $984.09. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.6% in the second quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 181 shares of the company's stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

More Eli Lilly and Company News

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. CICC Research upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,225.33.

View Our Latest Report on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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