Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given New $1,400.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.58% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,183.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,243.22.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,200.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $1,065.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,027.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,238.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Maseco LLP boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 34 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

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About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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