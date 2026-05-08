Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $900.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $880.00 to $900.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn's target price suggests a potential downside of 5.81% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,344.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,218.33.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.0%

LLY traded down $19.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $955.49. 747,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,697. The stock has a market cap of $899.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $943.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $990.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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