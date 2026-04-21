Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the thirty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,224.5926.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,250.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,293.00 to $1,294.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $920.62 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $968.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $984.09. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $869.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.7 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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