Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Down 1.4% - What's Next?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1,071.60 and last traded at $1,064.5180. Approximately 2,689,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,100,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,079.9610.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS Caremark is now covering Eli Lilly’s full obesity medicine portfolio, giving Foundayo and Zepbound broader access across all three of the largest U.S. pharmacy benefit managers and improving the company’s commercialization outlook.

CVS Caremark is now covering Eli Lilly’s full obesity medicine portfolio, giving Foundayo and Zepbound broader access across all three of the largest U.S. pharmacy benefit managers and improving the company’s commercialization outlook. Positive Sentiment: Lilly announced new data presentations for its hematology franchise at the 2026 European Hematology Association meeting, including Phase 3 BRUIN CLL-322 results for Jaypirca and early clinical data from assets tied to recent acquisitions, reinforcing pipeline momentum.

Lilly announced new data presentations for its hematology franchise at the 2026 European Hematology Association meeting, including Phase 3 BRUIN CLL-322 results for Jaypirca and early clinical data from assets tied to recent acquisitions, reinforcing pipeline momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company reported a licensing deal with Hanmi for sonefpeglutide and a collaboration with Haisco, adding more pipeline optionality and showing Lilly is continuing to invest aggressively in future growth areas.

The company reported a licensing deal with Hanmi for sonefpeglutide and a collaboration with Haisco, adding more pipeline optionality and showing Lilly is continuing to invest aggressively in future growth areas. Positive Sentiment: Late-stage Retevmo data showed a meaningful reduction in lung cancer recurrence risk, which could support label expansion and add another incremental growth opportunity.

Late-stage Retevmo data showed a meaningful reduction in lung cancer recurrence risk, which could support label expansion and add another incremental growth opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Lilly as a top stock pick and compared its growth profile to high-momentum megacaps, which reflects strong investor sentiment but does not change fundamentals directly.

Several articles highlighted Lilly as a top stock pick and compared its growth profile to high-momentum megacaps, which reflects strong investor sentiment but does not change fundamentals directly. Neutral Sentiment: One report noted that a competing weight-loss pill from Novo Nordisk still leads in prescriptions, suggesting the GLP-1 race remains highly competitive even as Lilly’s launch gains traction.

One report noted that a competing weight-loss pill from Novo Nordisk still leads in prescriptions, suggesting the GLP-1 race remains highly competitive even as Lilly’s launch gains traction. Negative Sentiment: A separate commentary argued that an ETF used to play the pharma sector is unattractive because of its weaker holdings, which is not a direct hit to Lilly but reflects that investors may prefer Lilly alone over broader pharma exposure.

A separate commentary argued that an ETF used to play the pharma sector is unattractive because of its weaker holdings, which is not a direct hit to Lilly but reflects that investors may prefer Lilly alone over broader pharma exposure. Negative Sentiment: Viking Therapeutics may have a near-term catalyst that could pressure expectations around the future weight-loss pill market, creating some competitive overhang for Lilly and Novo Nordisk.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,227.00.

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $959.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,010.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,789,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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