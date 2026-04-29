Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Down 2.6% - Here's Why

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) shares fell 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $850.51 and last traded at $851.6470. 3,873,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 3,118,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $874.00.

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Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,216.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $952.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $986.25.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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