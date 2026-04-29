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Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Down 2.6% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Eli Lilly and Company logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 2.6% to about $851 on heavier-than-normal volume as investors reacted to mixed news and positioned ahead of upcoming earnings.
  • Lilly pushed its long-term growth story with an AI-driven gene‑editing deal (up to $2.25B) and an agreement to buy Ajax Therapeutics (up to $2.3B), adding pipeline and M&A-driven upside potential.
  • Near-term risks include weak early uptake of oral obesity pill Foundayo, approval of cheaper generics in Canada, and notable insider selling, any of which could pressure the stock around earnings and launch commentary.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Eli Lilly and Company.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) shares fell 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $850.51 and last traded at $851.6470. 3,873,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 3,118,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $874.00.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Lilly struck a large AI‑driven gene‑editing partnership with Profluent worth up to $2.25B, giving exclusive rights to Profluent‑designed recombinase medicines and signaling deeper tech-enabled pipeline expansion that supports long‑term growth expectations. Eli Lilly Signs Up To $2.25 Billion AI Gene Editing Deal
  • Positive Sentiment: Lilly agreed to buy Ajax Therapeutics for up to $2.3B to add a JAK2 inhibitor for myelofibrosis, reinforcing oncology pipeline diversification and providing near‑term M&A rationale for revenue optionality. Lilly Agrees To Buy Ajax Therapeutics For Up To $2.3 Billion
  • Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target on LLY and analysts remain broadly bullish (majority Buy ratings), which supports upside narrative and investor confidence in Lilly’s growth profile. Guggenheim Raises PT on Eli Lilly (LLY) Amid Several Acquisition Deals
  • Neutral Sentiment: Earnings act as an imminent catalyst — previews expect strong revenue growth (high‑teens to mid‑30s percent on different metrics) but traders also price in notable post‑earnings moves, so results and commentary on product launches will drive short‑term volatility. Eli Lilly Stock Could Rise Sharply After Earnings
  • Neutral Sentiment: Investors are seeking insight into Foundayo’s launch in upcoming reports — early metrics are limited, so the company can’t yet quantify uptake in quarterly financials, making guidance/comments the primary information source. Eli Lilly investors are eager for Foundayo insight after early launch data
  • Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure: Canada approved cheaper generic obesity drugs and early prescription counts for Lilly’s oral pill Foundayo are weak versus rivals, which raises near‑term market‑share concerns for the high‑margin obesity franchise. Eli Lilly Stock (LLY) Falls as Canada Approves Generic Weight-Loss Drugs
  • Negative Sentiment: Market sentiment is also pressured by heavy insider selling and mixed institutional flows noted in discussion forums and data aggregators, which can amplify downside on an earnings miss or softer launch commentary. Eli Lilly Stock (LLY) Opinions on Foundayo Pill Launch

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,216.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $952.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $986.25.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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