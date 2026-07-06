Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Down 1.1% - What's Next?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1,183.34 and last traded at $1,200.89. 2,315,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 3,231,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,213.91.

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Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: LLY continues to be viewed as a leader in the GLP-1 obesity and diabetes market, which has driven rapid revenue and earnings growth and keeps bullish investor sentiment intact.

LLY continues to be viewed as a leader in the GLP-1 obesity and diabetes market, which has driven rapid revenue and earnings growth and keeps bullish investor sentiment intact. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles highlighted Lilly as a stock to watch amid renewed Nasdaq strength, reflecting continued market interest in the name.

Recent articles highlighted Lilly as a stock to watch amid renewed Nasdaq strength, reflecting continued market interest in the name. Positive Sentiment: Investor-focused coverage argued that buying Eli Lilly today could still set up long-term gains, pointing to its strong growth profile and defensive qualities.

Investor-focused coverage argued that buying Eli Lilly today could still set up long-term gains, pointing to its strong growth profile and defensive qualities. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with a “Moderate Buy” consensus and price targets clustered above current levels. MarketBeat LLY page

Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with a “Moderate Buy” consensus and price targets clustered above current levels. Neutral Sentiment: LLY also drew heavy online search interest, suggesting the stock remains widely followed by traders and investors. Zacks article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,183.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,239.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.1%

The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,065.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,027.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. jvl associates llc raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 655 shares of the company's stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% during the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company's stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,369 shares of the company's stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 881 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 110.8% in the second quarter. Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company's stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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