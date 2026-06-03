Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Up 1.6% - Here's What Happened

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,093.28 and last traded at $1,081.3440. 2,581,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 3,189,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,064.15.

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Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple pieces highlighted Lilly’s obesity pipeline, including its next potential blockbuster weight-loss drug retatrutide and articles arguing the company may still be undervalued relative to its long-term growth. Article Title

Multiple pieces highlighted Lilly’s obesity pipeline, including its next potential blockbuster weight-loss drug retatrutide and articles arguing the company may still be undervalued relative to its long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Lilly announced a $1.9 billion collaboration with Ascidian Therapeutics to develop RNA-based kidney disease treatments, reinforcing expectations that management will use its obesity windfall to broaden the pipeline through M&A and partnerships. Article Title

Lilly announced a $1.9 billion collaboration with Ascidian Therapeutics to develop RNA-based kidney disease treatments, reinforcing expectations that management will use its obesity windfall to broaden the pipeline through M&A and partnerships. Positive Sentiment: Coverage from CVS Caremark and other major PBMs for Lilly’s obesity portfolio, including Foundayo and Zepbound, continues to improve access and supports the company’s pricing and volume outlook. Article Title

Coverage from CVS Caremark and other major PBMs for Lilly’s obesity portfolio, including Foundayo and Zepbound, continues to improve access and supports the company’s pricing and volume outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent updates around Lilly’s hematology and oncology pipeline, including pirtobrutinib data and upcoming conference presentations, add to the view that the company has multiple growth drivers beyond obesity. Article Title

Recent updates around Lilly’s hematology and oncology pipeline, including pirtobrutinib data and upcoming conference presentations, add to the view that the company has multiple growth drivers beyond obesity. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles were opinion pieces and stock predictions, including comparisons to SpaceX and long-term forecasts for LLY, which may reflect bullish sentiment but do not add new hard fundamentals. Article Title

Several articles were opinion pieces and stock predictions, including comparisons to SpaceX and long-term forecasts for LLY, which may reflect bullish sentiment but do not add new hard fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: One report noted that Lilly’s Ascidian partnership news initially came with a stock dip, suggesting some investors may still be wary of heavy acquisition and partnership spending. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,285.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,227.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $959.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,010.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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