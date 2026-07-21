Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Up 2.5% - Here's What Happened

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,177.58 and last traded at $1,175.15. Approximately 2,076,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,165,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,146.90.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Negative Sentiment: Novo Nordisk claims Lilly used outdated clinical trial data in ads that compared Zepbound and Mounjaro against Wegovy and Ozempic, potentially overstating Lilly’s effectiveness and risking regulatory, legal, and reputational fallout. Reuters: Novo Nordisk says it is suing Eli Lilly, accusing it of false advertising

Novo Nordisk claims Lilly used outdated clinical trial data in ads that compared Zepbound and Mounjaro against Wegovy and Ozempic, potentially overstating Lilly’s effectiveness and risking regulatory, legal, and reputational fallout. Negative Sentiment: The complaint seeks to stop the advertising and recover damages, which could add uncertainty around a key growth franchise in Lilly’s fast-growing obesity market. CNBC: Novo Nordisk sues Eli Lilly, alleging misleading GLP-1 advertising

The complaint seeks to stop the advertising and recover damages, which could add uncertainty around a key growth franchise in Lilly’s fast-growing obesity market. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the lawsuit, broader investor attention remains on Lilly’s strong fundamentals and leadership in obesity drugs, with analysts still pointing to its growth outlook and expanding pipeline as longer-term supports. Zacks: GLP-1 Titans Clash: Comparing Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,235.00 to $1,273.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,344.00 to $1,347.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,283.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1,122.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,036.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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