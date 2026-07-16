Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Short Interest Down 39.6% in June

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,285 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the June 15th total of 3,786 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,458 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short.

Get Ellomay Capital alerts: Sign Up

Ellomay Capital Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.59. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,925. Ellomay Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.04%.

Institutional Trading of Ellomay Capital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellomay Capital stock. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO - Free Report) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,565 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 83,300 shares during the quarter. Ellomay Capital accounts for approximately 0.9% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.40% of Ellomay Capital worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company's stock.

About Ellomay Capital

Ellomay Capital Ltd. is an Israel-based investment company specializing in the acquisition, financing, development and operation of renewable energy and related infrastructure assets. Founded in 2014 and traded on the NYSE American under the ticker ELLO, Ellomay focuses on building a diversified portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) projects and specialty infrastructure businesses that generate stable, long-term cash flows under government-backed tariffs and concession agreements.

The company's core activities center on ground-mounted solar PV installations in Italy, where its operating portfolio comprises multiple medium-sized projects secured under feed-in-tariff regimes.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ellomay Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ellomay Capital wasn't on the list.

While Ellomay Capital currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here