Why Conagra’s Dividend Cut Could Be the Best Thing for Investors

Conagra's NYSE: CAG dividend cut makes it the best buy in the grocery category because it accelerates the timeline for an ongoing turnaround. The dividend cut is expected to free up $335 million in annual cash flow, with the money going toward accelerated debt reduction, supply chain improvements, and brand investments to reinvigorate growth, widen margins, and improve cash flow.

Conagra Brands Today CAG Conagra Brands $14.31 +0.22 (+1.57%) 52-Week Range $12.53 ▼ $20.32 Dividend Yield 9.78% Price Target $14.00 Add to Watchlist

Today’s dividend pain is tomorrow's investment gain, and the market response reveals the pain hurts so good. What the market sees is a consumer staple with a healthy brand portfolio trading at 8x current-year earnings, paying a reliable dividend yielding about 4.8% (after the cut), with a turnaround in progress.

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The likely outcome is that Conagra improves business health over time, delivers dividend increases along the way, and buys back shares, as many cash-flow-producing staple companies do.

In this scenario, the stock price can rise due to a combination of factors, including growth, capital leverage, and valuation, with the valuation metric alone implying up to 100% upside. The only hurdles are execution and time; the dividend cut reflects execution, as do the balance sheet highlights, leaving only time as the barrier. The question is how long it will take for the stock price to recover, and stabilization is already underway. Full recovery, though, will take years to achieve.

Conagra at Inflection: What Comes Next Matters

Conagra had a mediocre quarter, with 3.6% growth, primarily due to an extra week in its 2026 fiscal year. Organic revenue was flat, offset by a 4.6% decline from divestitures and more than 7% growth from the extra week. Within that, growth was driven by Foodservice, International, and Refrigerated/Freezer categories, which grew by 8.1%, 6.3%, and 5.3%, respectively.

Margin news was mixed but ultimately favorable to investors. The company reported margin compression and higher expenses, though to a lesser degree than expected, providing sufficient cash flow to sustain the turnaround outlook. The 47 cents in adjusted earnings per share was down compared to last year but outperformed by a penny. Looking ahead, the company expects another tough year, forecasting a low-single-digit decline in organic sales, which is better than the market had feared.

The balance sheet highlights reflect the company’s efforts to reposition. While cash, current, and total assets have declined, liabilities have as well, helping to improve the outlook. The only bad news is that equity also declined, but improvement is expected in the coming quarters as debt is reduced and growth is invigorated.

Analysts and Institutions in Stark Contrast: Who’s Right About CAG Stock?

The analyst trends are sketchy, with 18 tracked by MarketBeat rating CAG a consensus Reduce, while price targets are declining. The caveat is that this is rear-looking sentiment that fails to account for expected improvement in upcoming quarters, and internals suggest a higher degree of confidence than the consensus implies. MarketBeat data shows a 61% Hold bias and a price floor aligned with the recent market lows.

Institutions, on the other hand, have been accumulating CAG while it traded near long-term lows, underpinning the market bottom in place. They reflect a high degree of optimism, with ownership of nearly 85% of the stock, and will likely continue to limit downside risk in 2026.

The stock price action strongly suggests that a bottom has indeed been reached. While the mid-July setup leaves the downtrend in place, the steady rise in volume over the trailing 12 months reflects institutional support, and the fiscal Q4 earnings release triggered a Buy signal.

The market advanced despite the dividend cut, showing support at the 30-day exponential moving average and potential to continue rebounding. The potential for a rebound is also evident in indicators and short interest. The MACD and stochastic align with a strong entry signal, and short interest is high. The worst-case scenario is that CAG moves sideways within a range for the next few quarters until turnaround traction is clearly seen in the results.

The primary catalyst for share price increases will be margin expansion. Efforts include price increases but do not rely strictly on them due to consumer pushback and durability. Instead, CEO John Brase is leaning into technology and supply chain improvements, targeting a mid-single-digit efficiency gain in the near term. Additionally, increased ad spend is intended to boost brand recognition and sales, thereby improving margins through increased leverage. The risk is inflation and its prolonged impact on consumers. Conagra's portfolio isn't considered premium, but its mid-market offerings price out some lower-end shoppers and induce others to trade down.

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