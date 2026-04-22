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Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Ellomay Capital logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Ellomay Capital (ELLO) slipped below its 200‑day moving average of $23.75, trading as low as $23.68 and last at $24.10 on a volume of 24,485 shares, down about 3.6%.
  • The company has a market cap of $332.1 million, a negative PE of -133.89 and a high debt‑to‑equity ratio of 3.50, signaling leverage and profitability concerns.
  • Institutional investors remain active — Menora Mivtachim initiated a roughly $17.0 million stake and several funds (Yelin Lapidot, Clal, JPMorgan) increased holdings, with institutions owning about 27.54% of the stock.
  • Five stocks we like better than Ellomay Capital.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO - Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.75 and traded as low as $23.68. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 24,485 shares traded.

Ellomay Capital Trading Down 3.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $332.10 million, a PE ratio of -133.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellomay Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellomay Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $17,019,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ellomay Capital by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 193,565 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 83,300 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ellomay Capital by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,594,224 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,276,000 after purchasing an additional 70,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ellomay Capital by 39.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,601 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company's stock.

Ellomay Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ellomay Capital Ltd. is an Israel-based investment company specializing in the acquisition, financing, development and operation of renewable energy and related infrastructure assets. Founded in 2014 and traded on the NYSE American under the ticker ELLO, Ellomay focuses on building a diversified portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) projects and specialty infrastructure businesses that generate stable, long-term cash flows under government-backed tariffs and concession agreements.

The company's core activities center on ground-mounted solar PV installations in Italy, where its operating portfolio comprises multiple medium-sized projects secured under feed-in-tariff regimes.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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