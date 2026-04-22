Free Trial
→ MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Shares Down 0.5% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
ElringKlinger logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 0.5% to €5.68 on Wednesday, trading as low as €5.60 on just 17,242 shares — about 89% below the stock's average daily volume.
  • The company shows strained fundamentals with a negative P/E (-34.91), high debt-to-equity (66.47) and weak short-term liquidity (quick ratio 0.74), and a market cap of about $368 million.
  • ElringKlinger is an automotive supplier operating across Original Equipment, Aftermarket and Engineered Plastics, and has exposure to EV-related components like battery/fuel-cell parts and electric drive units.
  • Interested in ElringKlinger? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2 - Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €5.60 and last traded at €5.68. 17,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.71.

ElringKlinger Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $367.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The business's 50-day moving average price is €4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €4.37.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ElringKlinger Right Now?

Before you consider ElringKlinger, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ElringKlinger wasn't on the list.

While ElringKlinger currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
Are we ignoring the same signal Wall Street ignored in 1929?
Are we ignoring the same signal Wall Street ignored in 1929?
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
PepsiCo Stock Reversal Points Toward New All-Time Highs
PepsiCo Stock Reversal Points Toward New All-Time Highs
By Thomas Hughes | April 16, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines