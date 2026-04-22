ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Shares Down 0.5% - Should You Sell?

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ElringKlinger Price Performance

Shares of ElringKlinger AG ( ETR:ZIL2 Get Free Report ) traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €5.60 and last traded at €5.68. 17,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $367.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The business's 50-day moving average price is €4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €4.37.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

Further Reading

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