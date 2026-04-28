Embecta (EMBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $235.6640 million for the quarter. Embecta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.00 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.07 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.92%.The business's revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Embecta to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Embecta Trading Down 0.1%

EMBC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.23. 326,895 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,080. The firm has a market cap of $546.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. Embecta has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $15.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. Embecta's dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Embecta in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Embecta in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Embecta from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Embecta from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Embecta

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embecta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Embecta by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,044,000 after purchasing an additional 31,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Embecta by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,233,869 shares of the company's stock worth $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 146,213 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Embecta by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,836 shares of the company's stock worth $10,298,000 after acquiring an additional 77,327 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Embecta by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 775,744 shares of the company's stock worth $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 59,586 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Embecta by 439.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 709,849 shares of the company's stock worth $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 578,174 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp NASDAQ: EMBC is a pure-play diabetes care company that was spun off from Becton, Dickinson and Company on July 1, 2021. Headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, Embecta focuses exclusively on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of products that enable insulin delivery and blood glucose monitoring for people with diabetes.

The company’s product portfolio includes insulin infusion sets, durable and patch pumps, pen needles, infusion tubing, blood glucose test strips, lancets and lancing devices.

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