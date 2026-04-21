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Embotelladora Andina (NYSE:AKO.A) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Embotelladora Andina logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trading volume spike: Shares traded rose to 4,493 (a 221% increase from the prior session), and the stock was up about 2.2% to $23.45.
  • Recent results: The company reported $0.70 EPS on $1.04 billion in quarterly revenue, with a 24.42% return on equity and an 8.16% net margin.
  • Business & valuation: Embotelladora Andina bottles and distributes Coca‑Cola products in Chile, Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay and has a market cap of $3.72 billion with a P/E of 12.76.
  • Five stocks we like better than Embotelladora Andina.

Shares of Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO.A - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,493 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 221% from the previous session's volume of 1,401 shares.The stock last traded at $23.4470 and had previously closed at $23.10.

Embotelladora Andina Trading Up 2.2%

The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.94.

Embotelladora Andina (NYSE:AKO.A - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 8.16%.

About Embotelladora Andina

(Get Free Report)

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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