Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.4286.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMBJ shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

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Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Price Performance

Shares of EMBJ stock opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a 1-year low of $41.90 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The stock's 50-day moving average is $65.82 and its 200 day moving average is $65.97. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 4.64%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBJ. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 98.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,508 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company's stock.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Company Profile

Embraer SA NYSE: EMBJ, legally known as Embraer – Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica SA, is a global aerospace company headquartered in São José dos Campos, Brazil. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells commercial, executive, defence and agricultural aircraft. Embraer’s product portfolio includes the popular E-Jets family for regional and short-haul carriers, the advanced E2 series, a range of business jets under the Phenom, Legacy and Praetor brands, the A-29 Super Tucano military trainer and light attack aircraft, the C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport platform, and the Ipanema agricultural aircraft.

Embraer’s commercial aviation segment focuses on regional airlines and air taxi operators, offering aircraft that seat between 70 and 150 passengers.

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