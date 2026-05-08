Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ) Stock Price Down 8.7% - Should You Sell?

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ - Get Free Report) dropped 8.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.85 and last traded at $61.85. Approximately 650,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,314,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.75.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMBJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMBJ

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company's 50 day moving average price is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.65.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 19,790 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the fourth quarter worth about $2,446,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the fourth quarter worth about $5,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company's stock.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Company Profile

Embraer SA NYSE: EMBJ, legally known as Embraer – Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica SA, is a global aerospace company headquartered in São José dos Campos, Brazil. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells commercial, executive, defence and agricultural aircraft. Embraer’s product portfolio includes the popular E-Jets family for regional and short-haul carriers, the advanced E2 series, a range of business jets under the Phenom, Legacy and Praetor brands, the A-29 Super Tucano military trainer and light attack aircraft, the C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport platform, and the Ipanema agricultural aircraft.

Embraer’s commercial aviation segment focuses on regional airlines and air taxi operators, offering aircraft that seat between 70 and 150 passengers.

Further Reading

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