EMCOR Group (EME) to Post Earnings on Thursday

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect EMCOR Group to announce earnings of $7.23 per share and revenue of $4.7103 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

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EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect EMCOR Group to post $29 EPS for the current fiscal year and $33 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:EME opened at $756.59 on Thursday. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $563.20 and a 52 week high of $951.96. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $818.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $783.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,395,741.22. This represents a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total value of $603,632.25. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,770,242.32. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,466 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $73,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 target price on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $1,123.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $871.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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