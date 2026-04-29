EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.94 EPS

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 28.250-29.750 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from EMCOR Group's conference call:

EMCOR reported a record first quarter with $4.63 billion in revenues (+19.7% YoY, organic +16.8%), $404 million operating income (8.7% margin), and diluted EPS of $6.84 (+30% YoY).

in revenues (+19.7% YoY, organic +16.8%), operating income (8.7% margin), and diluted EPS of (+30% YoY). Remaining Performance Obligations strengthened to $15.62 billion (up 32.9% YoY, 17.9% sequentially), giving multi-quarter revenue visibility driven by data center/AI demand and wins in water/wastewater, institutional and healthcare.

(up 32.9% YoY, 17.9% sequentially), giving multi-quarter revenue visibility driven by data center/AI demand and wins in water/wastewater, institutional and healthcare. Management raised full-year guidance to revenues of $18.5B–$19.25B and EPS of $28.25–$29.75 , citing sustained demand and execution across segments.

and EPS of , citing sustained demand and execution across segments. Mechanical construction margins compressed (operating margin 10.9% vs. 11.9% a year ago) due to mix shifts toward GMP/CM structures and more pass-through work (e.g., food processing), highlighting ongoing quarterly margin variability risk.

Balance sheet and capital allocation remain supportive—$916 million cash, $1.25 billion working capital, $105M returned to shareholders in Q1, planned CapEx of $115–$125M focused on prefabrication, and a targeted M&A pipeline (electrical, mechanical, services).

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EMCOR Group Price Performance

NYSE EME traded down $32.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $831.60. 591,995 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,431. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $772.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $705.53. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $374.64 and a 12-month high of $888.05.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EME. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $796.86.

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More EMCOR Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting EMCOR Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total value of $26,261,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 170,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at $124,229,714.52. The trade was a 17.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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