Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$70.00

Emera (TSE:EMA - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Desjardins' target price suggests a potential downside of 3.31% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Emera from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Emera from C$74.50 to C$75.25 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Emera from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on Emera from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Emera from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$73.43.

Get Emera alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on Emera

Emera Stock Up 0.8%

Emera stock traded up C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$72.40. The stock had a trading volume of 229,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.69, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is C$71.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$68.99. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$59.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Emera (TSE:EMA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Emera had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.1991627 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emera Company Profile

Emera is a geographically diverse energy and services company investing in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution as well as gas transmission and utility energy services. Emera has operations throughout North America and the Caribbean countries.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Emera, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Emera wasn't on the list.

While Emera currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here