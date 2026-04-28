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Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$75.25

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
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Key Points

  • Raymond James raised its price target on Emera to C$75.25 (from C$74.50) and maintained an "outperform" rating, implying about a 3.94% upside from the prior close.
  • Across analysts the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy"—five Buy and four Hold ratings—with a consensus price target of C$73.43 after several firms nudged targets higher.
  • Emera traded at C$72.40 (market cap C$22.14B) after reporting Q results of C$0.55 EPS on C$2.01B revenue; the shares carry a P/E of ~21.4 and a 12‑month high of C$74.80.
  • Interested in Emera? Here are five stocks we like better.

Emera (TSE:EMA - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$74.50 to C$75.25 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial's price target suggests a potential upside of 3.94% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EMA. Desjardins upped their target price on Emera from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Emera from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$73.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EMA

Emera Trading Up 0.8%

TSE EMA traded up C$0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$72.40. 229,581 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,828. The business's 50 day moving average is C$71.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$68.99. Emera has a 12-month low of C$59.02 and a 12-month high of C$74.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.69, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Emera (TSE:EMA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter. Emera had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.1991627 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emera

(Get Free Report)

Emera is a geographically diverse energy and services company investing in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution as well as gas transmission and utility energy services. Emera has operations throughout North America and the Caribbean countries.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Emera (TSE:EMA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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