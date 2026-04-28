Emerson Electric (EMR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share and revenue of $4.5989 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 12.72%.The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Emerson Electric to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Emerson Electric Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $2.96 on Tuesday, reaching $138.51. The company had a trading volume of 466,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,683. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $102.84 and a 52-week high of $165.15. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $139.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.76.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen cut Emerson Electric from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $811,224.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,047,851.76. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $239,348.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,948,433.84. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,818. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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