Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. BMO Capital Markets' price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen downgraded Emerson Electric from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $164.24.

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Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $141.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.26. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $138.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $1,066,246.21. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 31,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,036,792.48. The trade was a 17.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $811,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 281,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,047,851.76. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,879 shares of company stock worth $2,116,818. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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