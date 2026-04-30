Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB - Get Free Report) TSE: ENB's share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.44 and last traded at $55.4730, with a volume of 2902325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.42.

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Enbridge News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Enbridge this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst price-target convergence and a small upward fair-value tweak—Yahoo Finance notes Enbridge’s fair value moved from CA$75.99 to CA$76.14 and reports many analysts raising targets into the CA$72–77 range, which supports upside/valuation interest. How The Enbridge TSX: ENB Investment Story Is Shifting

Analyst price-target convergence and a small upward fair-value tweak—Yahoo Finance notes Enbridge’s fair value moved from CA$75.99 to CA$76.14 and reports many analysts raising targets into the CA$72–77 range, which supports upside/valuation interest. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus full‑year EPS remains around $2.22 even as some individual forecast streams shift lower, so market consensus has not materially collapsed.

Consensus full‑year EPS remains around $2.22 even as some individual forecast streams shift lower, so market consensus has not materially collapsed. Negative Sentiment: US Capital Advisors cut multiple EPS forecasts for Enbridge across quarters and years — examples: FY2026 trimmed to $2.06 (from $2.21), FY2027 to $2.15 (from $2.30); quarterly cuts include Q1 2026 $0.67 (from $0.72), Q3/Q4 reductions as well — this lowers near‑term earnings expectations and is a headwind for the share price.

US Capital Advisors cut multiple EPS forecasts for Enbridge across quarters and years — examples: FY2026 trimmed to $2.06 (from $2.21), FY2027 to $2.15 (from $2.30); quarterly cuts include Q1 2026 $0.67 (from $0.72), Q3/Q4 reductions as well — this lowers near‑term earnings expectations and is a headwind for the share price. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity: traders bought ~20,216 put contracts on Enbridge (≈1,036% above average daily put volume), signaling elevated bearish bets or hedging demand that can pressure sentiment short term.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ENB. Raymond James Financial raised Enbridge to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Securities downgraded Enbridge from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Enbridge from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENB

Enbridge Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.88. The stock has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB - Get Free Report) TSE: ENB last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 11.30%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,195,559,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 4,683.0% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 8,566,831 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $40,975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 118.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,526,380 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $480,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,030 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,705,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,364,993 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $4,802,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company's stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

Further Reading

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