Enbridge Q1 EPS Forecast Decreased by US Capital Advisors

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB - Free Report) TSE: ENB - Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Enbridge's current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

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A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENB. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Enbridge from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Enbridge from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Enbridge to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Enbridge

Enbridge Trading Up 0.6%

ENB stock opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $116.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.88. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $55.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB - Get Free Report) TSE: ENB last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 11.30%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,208 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. MIdWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MIdWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,621 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company's stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

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