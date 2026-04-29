Encore Capital Group (ECPG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.99 per share and revenue of $445.56 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $473.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $423.14 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.19%. Encore Capital Group's revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($9.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect Encore Capital Group to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Encore Capital Group Stock Down 0.3%

ECPG stock opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $32.27 and a one year high of $85.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 7,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $499,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,325,656.80. The trade was a 13.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Capital Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,514 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,929 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,166 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,915 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,716 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ECPG shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Truist Financial set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ECPG

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc is a global specialty finance company that focuses on the purchase and management of nonperforming consumer receivables. Through its subsidiaries, the company acquires charged-off debt portfolios from credit card issuers, banks, and other financial institutions, and seeks to recover outstanding balances through a combination of customer outreach, payment arrangements, and, where appropriate, legal collection efforts. Encore's business model emphasizes compliance with regulatory and industry standards to ensure ethical and transparent debt-recovery practices.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Encore operates across North America and Europe.

Further Reading

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