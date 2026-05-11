enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.8333.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

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enCore Energy Price Performance

Shares of enCore Energy stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. enCore Energy has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.19. The stock's fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $321.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 8.03.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter. enCore Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 131.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that enCore Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of enCore Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in enCore Energy by 76.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,972,156 shares of the company's stock worth $51,271,000 after buying an additional 6,933,454 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in enCore Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,798,779 shares of the company's stock worth $34,846,000 after buying an additional 582,974 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its position in enCore Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,067,708 shares of the company's stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 934,857 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its position in enCore Energy by 13.0% in the third quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 4,316,838 shares of the company's stock worth $13,857,000 after buying an additional 497,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in enCore Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,293,914 shares of the company's stock worth $10,629,000 after buying an additional 121,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company's stock.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Inc is a U.S.-based uranium exploration and development company focused on deploying in-situ recovery (ISR) technology to bring domestic uranium projects into production. The company's operations are centered on the Nichols Ranch ISR facility in Wyoming, which represents enCore's flagship asset and its nearest-term production opportunity. Through ISR methods, enCore seeks to extract uranium with lower environmental impact and capital requirements relative to conventional mining.

In addition to Nichols Ranch, enCore holds a diversified portfolio of uranium properties in the western United States, including the Roca Honda project in New Mexico and several ISR-amenable projects in the Texas and Oklahoma regions.

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