Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Raised to C$105.00 at TD

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at TD from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD's price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.11% from the company's previous close.

EDV has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$81.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday, January 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$93.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$98.75.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

TSE EDV traded down C$4.21 on Tuesday, reaching C$86.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 445,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,906. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$36.91 and a twelve month high of C$98.71. The stock has a market cap of C$21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.54. The firm's 50 day moving average is C$84.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$73.17.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Endeavour Mining had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 4.4476987 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Endeavour Mining, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Endeavour Mining wasn't on the list.

While Endeavour Mining currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here