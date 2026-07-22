Endeavour Silver (EXK) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK - Get Free Report) TSE: EDR is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post earnings of $0.1650 per share and revenue of $210.7880 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK - Get Free Report) TSE: EDR last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.The business had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $200.41 million. On average, analysts expect Endeavour Silver to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Endeavour Silver Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -102.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,583 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,966 shares of the mining company's stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company's stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. is a Vancouver-based precious metals mining company focused on the acquisition, development and operation of silver and gold properties in Mexico. Publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EXK, the company has positioned itself as a mid-tier producer with a portfolio of high-grade, operating mines and exploration assets in key mineral belts.

Endeavour Silver's core business activities revolve around four principal underground mines located in the states of Durango, Zacatecas, Guanajuato and Jalisco.

Further Reading

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