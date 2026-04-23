Free Trial
→ $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!) (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Enel Chile logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trading volume spiked 848% to about 5.64 million shares during mid-day trading, with the stock last at $4.5050 (up ~1.9% from the prior close).
  • Analysts are mostly cautious—one Buy and four Holds—giving Enel Chile an overall consensus "Hold" rating and an average price target of $4.30.
  • On fundamentals, Enel Chile has a market cap of $6.19 billion and a P/E of 11.19; it reported quarterly EPS of $0.14 on $1.18 billion in revenue, with a net margin of 11.53%.
  • Interested in Enel Chile? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,635,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 848% from the previous session's volume of 594,249 shares.The stock last traded at $4.5050 and had previously closed at $4.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ENIC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enel Chile from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Santander downgraded shares of Enel Chile to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Enel Chile in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enel Chile

Enel Chile Trading Up 1.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Enel Chile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $845,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enel Chile by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,731 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 163,022 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Enel Chile by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,270,748 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $21,188,000 after purchasing an additional 120,905 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. 3.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enel Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enel Chile SA, traded as ENIC on the NYSE, is one of Chile's leading integrated electric utilities, with core businesses spanning electricity generation, transmission and distribution. The company serves a diverse customer base that includes residential, commercial and industrial users, striving to deliver reliable power across both urban and rural regions.

In its generation segment, Enel Chile operates a balanced portfolio of assets, including hydroelectric plants, thermal power stations and an expanding suite of renewable energy facilities such as wind and solar farms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Enel Chile Right Now?

Before you consider Enel Chile, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Enel Chile wasn't on the list.

While Enel Chile currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026

Wondering where to start (or end) with AI stocks? These 10 simple stocks can help investors build long-term wealth as artificial intelligence continues to grow into the future.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
Before Trump Makes His Next Move
Before Trump Makes His Next Move
From Priority Gold (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd
Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd
By MarketBeat | April 23, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines