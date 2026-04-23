Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,635,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 848% from the previous session's volume of 594,249 shares.The stock last traded at $4.5050 and had previously closed at $4.39.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ENIC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enel Chile from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Santander downgraded shares of Enel Chile to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Enel Chile in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enel Chile

Enel Chile Trading Up 1.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Enel Chile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $845,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enel Chile by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,731 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 163,022 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Enel Chile by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,270,748 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $21,188,000 after purchasing an additional 120,905 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. 3.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, traded as ENIC on the NYSE, is one of Chile's leading integrated electric utilities, with core businesses spanning electricity generation, transmission and distribution. The company serves a diverse customer base that includes residential, commercial and industrial users, striving to deliver reliable power across both urban and rural regions.

In its generation segment, Enel Chile operates a balanced portfolio of assets, including hydroelectric plants, thermal power stations and an expanding suite of renewable energy facilities such as wind and solar farms.

Further Reading

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